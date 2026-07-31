Tripura CM Manik Saha Reaffirms Equal Role of All Religions in Development Journey

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said that unity in diversity is the hallmark of the country and that every religion is an equal partner in the state's development journey. He made the remarks while addressing the inauguration of a loan distribution programme for minorities organised by the Tripura Minority Cooperative Development Limited at Pragya Bhavan.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards the development of religious minorities across the country in various fields, including education, healthcare, financial self-reliance, women's empowerment and security.

"The state government also wants to earn the trust and confidence of all religious minority communities in the state by working in that direction. It is important to remember that transparent and good governance is one of the ways to earn trust. The government is trying to bring realistic and positive changes for minorities. In several countries bordering India, there is no socio-economic security system for women, but today socio-economic security has been established for minority women in our country," he said.

He said an educated daughter strengthens a family and added that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and empowerment of minority women.

"Every religion is respected and given dignity by the government. If there is unity among different religions and ethnic groups, a peaceful environment is maintained in the country and the state, paving the way for self-confidence and self-reliance among the people. Government assistance or a loan can change the future of a person and their family and lead them towards self-reliance. This creates an atmosphere of confidence among others in society," Dr. Saha said.

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