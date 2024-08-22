Tripura: Amit Shah Assures Full Support as Tripura Battles Severe Flooding

AGARTALA: To tackle the flooding issue in Tripura Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday. This discussion was vital, in evaluating the impact of heavy rainfall on the state. Shahs call to CM Saha was not a routine check in but a commitment to take action. He assured that the government is swiftly deploying its resources. \

In a shared post on X Amit Shah stated "Spoke with CM Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured of all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required. The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis,"

Tripura is currently dealing with floods caused by the overflow of the Gomati River due to heavy rainfall. Over 30000 individuals have been forced to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in temporary relief camps. Tragically the floods have also resulted in fatalities underscoring the severity of the situation.

In response Chief Minister Saha is actively supervising the rescue and relief operations focusing on ensuring the safety of people trapped in areas. He emphasized Our primary concern is the safety and welfare of those stranded in regions to provide aid there are relief camps set up across Tripura. The state is receiving assistance from the National Disaster Response Force NDRF with an initial team deployed from Assam and additional teams expected to arrive shortly from Arunachal Pradesh. These teams equipped with boats and helicopters are working tirelessly to support rescue efforts and offer aid to those impacted by the flooding.

The government is keeping an eye on the hygiene and health conditions in the camps to prevent any issues. Its crucial for the central and state governments to collaborate in order to mitigate the effects of this disaster.