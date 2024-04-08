Tripura: Around 12,000 Security Personnel To Be Deployed Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

AGARTALA: Around 12,000 personnel belonging to the central and state paramilitary forces will be deployed in Tripura to maintain security ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

84 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are currently stationed in Tripura, including 14 companies of CRPF that arrived recently.

Jyotishman Das Chaudhury, the Assistant inspector general of Tripura police, revealed that no additional central forces will be sent as the current deployment has been considered to be adequate.

It is to be noted that each company of the CAPF is made up of approximately 80-100 personnel.