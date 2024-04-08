Tripura: Around 12,000 Security Personnel To Be Deployed Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

AGARTALA: Around 12,000 personnel belonging to the central and state paramilitary forces will be deployed in Tripura to maintain security ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
84 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are currently stationed in Tripura, including 14 companies of CRPF that arrived recently.
Jyotishman Das Chaudhury, the Assistant inspector general of Tripura police, revealed that no additional central forces will be sent as the current deployment has been considered to be adequate.
It is to be noted that each company of the CAPF is made up of approximately 80-100 personnel.
In addition to it, about 4500 personnel of Tripura State Rifles will be assigned with election-related duties, while the BSF patrols the India-Bangladesh border, maintaining strict vigilance along the porous international border.
Some of the personnel belonging to the central forces will be sent to areas within the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency after the first phase of voting concludes.
It is worth mentioning that the state of Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats: the West Parliamentary Seat, where the election will take place on April 19, and the East (ST) Parliamentary seat, where polling will be conducted on April 26.
There is also a by-election in the 7-Ramnahar Assembly Constituency on April 19.
As per reports, voters aged 85 and above, as well as those with disabilities (PWD), can vote from Tuesday, April 10, in the West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency and the 7-Ramnagar by-election.
Officials who will be deployed in the home voting process in West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency and the 7-Ramnagar By-polls are currently undergoing training.
The polling station will also have volunteers and wheelchairs available, and transportation services will be provided for elderly and disabled individuals.
ALSO READ: No CPI-M candidates in sight for Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, says Biplab Kumar Deb
ALSO WATCH: