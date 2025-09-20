Tripura Assembly adopts resolution hailing PM Modi, Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

AGARTALA: The Tripura Assembly on the first day of the session on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the country’s Armed Forces for the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The operation, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir), inflicted heavy damage on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and across the border.

Subsequently, both countries reached an understanding on a ceasefire. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Manik Saha, said that Operation Sindoor has undoubtedly become a historic milestone for India in the fight against terrorism.

“On the occasion of this glorious victory achieved due to the strong leadership and well-planned steps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Tripura Assembly extends sincere respect and congratulations to the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, including the Chief of BSF and all the brave soldiers who have taken the oath to protect the motherland,” the resolution said.

CM Saha said that on April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally killed a total of 26 citizens (25 Indians and one Nepalese) at Pahalgam in Kashmir. This brutal murder deeply saddens the entire country. (IANS)

