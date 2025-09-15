Tripura CM Manik Saha attends closing ceremony of Neermahal Jal Utsav 2025

Tripura: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday participated in the closing ceremony of the Neermahal Jal Utsav 2025, which was held at Rajghat in Melaghar in the Shepahijala district.

The closing ceremony of the traditional Neermahal Jal Utsav 2025 took place following a series of cultural and traditional events.

The programme also saw the participation of Transport Minister Sushant Chaudhary, Tourism Director Prashant Badal Negi, and several other dignitaries, highlighting the state government's focus on promoting heritage tourism and cultural identity.

The Jal Utsav, celebrated against the backdrop of the iconic Neermahal--the 'Water Palace' built in the 1930s featured traditional boat races, cultural performances, and a vibrant display of Tripura's rich traditions, drawing large crowds and tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saha emphasised the state's commitment to boosting tourism infrastructure and preserving Tripura's cultural legacy through such festivals.

Earlier on Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Manipur visit and said no PM has been as concerned about the Northeast as PM Modi, who has visited the region more than 60 times since taking office in 2014.

He announced PM Modi's visit to Tripura on September 22 to inaugurate and perform puja at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, a key Shakti Peeth. Saha emphasised Modi's focus on the Northeast, noting his over 60 visits to the region as Prime Minister. (ANI)

