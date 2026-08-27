Tripura Assembly Braces for Stormy Session Over DGP’s Death, Tariff Hikes

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Assembly session beginning on Thursday is likely to be a stormy one, as Opposition political parties have come forward to support a motion sponsored by ruling coalition partner TIPRA Motha. They are also preparing to raise other issues, including the death of Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar.

It is learnt that, in an attempt to defuse the Opposition, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha may make a statement on the DGP's death on the first day of the session. The Opposition is also likely to raise the issues of increased power tariffs, prices of essential commodities, unemployment and other concerns.

However, the most sensitive issue may be the State Government's decision to abolish the Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) as a requirement for seeking jobs in the State and replace it with a school certificate. All Opposition parties are opposing the decision. The issue has received particular attention as Ranjit Debbarma, an MLA of ruling coalition partner TIPRA Motha, has given notice seeking a discussion on it, while CPI(M) MLA Nirmal Biswas and Congress MLA Gopal Roy have supported it.

The government side will also introduce a few Bills during the three-day session.

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