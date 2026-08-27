Tripura Minister Tinku Roy stresses improvement of Anganwadi Centres

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A review meeting on various developmental programmes of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department was held at the Secretariat Conference Hall on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy. The meeting focused particularly on further improving Anganwadi Centres across the State and the quality of services provided. CDPOs from across Tripura and senior departmental officials attended the meeting.

The Minister interacted with the CDPOs and discussed measures to further strengthen the functioning of Anganwadi Centres. He emphasised that Anganwadi workers and CDPOs must work with greater dedication and sincerity to ensure the smooth operation of the centres and effective delivery of services to children.

Minister Roy also directed departmental officials to conduct regular inspections of Anganwadi Centres. He said inspections alone were not sufficient and instructed officials to maintain proper records of each centre. He said ensuring the delivery of various services to children should remain the department's highest priority.

During the meeting, Special Secretary of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapan Kumar Das directed supervisors to regularly inspect Anganwadi Centres.

The meeting was attended by School Education Secretary Milind Ramteke, Food Department Director Sumit Lodh, Social Welfare Department Director L. Ranchal and other senior officials.

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