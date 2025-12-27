Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen dies; PM Modi, others express grief

AGARTALA: After undergoing medical treatment for over four months at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker and four-time MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen passed away on Friday.

He was 72. Sen, a Congress turned BJP leader, is survived by his wife, one son and a daughter.

The Tripura government has declared three days of state mourning from Friday as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

During the period of state mourning (December 26 to 28), the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the state, and there will be no official entertainment programme during this period. The Tripura government has announced that a state funeral will be accorded to Biswa Bandhu Sen on Saturday (December 27).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister and BJP President J. P. Nadda, party National Working President Nitin Nabin and other leaders expressed grief over Sen's death.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi, tagging his photo with Sen in Agartala, said: "Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura's progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Nadda in his post on the X said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen ji, Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly. He dedicated his life to public service, worked closely with the people, and made valuable contributions to Tripura's progress. The state has lost a committed leader whose service will always be remembered with deep respect. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti!"

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, seniormost minister Ratan Lal Nath, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and CPI (M) Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly Ram Prasad Paul, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and many other leaders expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Sen.

The Chief Minister, in a social media post, said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Bishwa Bandhu Sen. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the people of the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and followers. I pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to his family to overcome this difficult time." (IANS)

