Tripura: CM Manik Saha Targets Left Front over Drug Menace

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday launched a scathing criticism of the former Left Front regime, accusing it of failing to act against the spread of drugs in the state despite being aware of the gravity of the problem. Speaking at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 held at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Badharghat, the Chief Minister claimed that drug trafficking formed part of a wider international plot and alleged that the CPI(M)-led government had neglected to take decisive action during its years in power. He said the earlier administration remained inactive even with full knowledge of the situation. Dr Saha said that after the BJP assumed office, the government initiated strong and sustained measures to combat drugs and trafficking networks. He stated that the state had adopted a zero-tolerance approach and was carrying out regular enforcement drives and seizures to eliminate the menace. He added that strict action was being taken against those involved in smuggling to move towards a drug-free Tripura. Highlighting the importance of sports, the Chief Minister said physical activity played a crucial role in moulding disciplined and confident youth. (Agencies)

