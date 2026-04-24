Tripura Assembly to reconvene on April 30 for special session on women’s reservation

AGARTALA: A special session of the Tripura Assembly will be held on April 30 to deliberate on women's reservation and adopt a resolution on the issue, government officials said on Thursday.

Tripura Assembly Secretary Amiya Kanti Nath said that the ninth session of the 13th Tripura Assembly, which had earlier been adjourned indefinitely, will reconvene on April 30.

He added that Assembly Speaker Ram Pada Jamatia has summoned the House for the second phase of the session on that day (on April 30).

"The 9th Session of the Tripura Assembly, which commenced on March 13, was adjourned sine die at the conclusion of its sitting on March 23," Nath added.

Parliamentary Affairs and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that after discussions on the women's reservation issue on April 30, a motion will be adopted in the Assembly.

"Similar special sessions will be held in other Assemblies of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states to discuss the women's reservation issue. Resolutions will also likely be passed in those state Assemblies," the Minister told IANS.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 2029, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on April 17.

Following the development in Parliament, the BJP has been organising "Jan Aakrosh Padyatra" in different parts of the country, criticising the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party (SP), Left parties and others.

The BJP has alleged that the developments surrounding the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have exposed what it calls the Opposition's "anti-women" mindset.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in a post on his official Facebook account, described April 17 as a "Black Day for Indian Democracy" and said that the Opposition's stance had revealed its attitude towards women.

"Failure to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha reveals the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, SP, and the INDIA alliance's deep-seated 'anti-women' mentality. This is a dark chapter in our democracy. It's not just the defeat of a bill, but the shattering of millions of sisters' trust in a brighter future," Chief Minister Saha said. (IANS)

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