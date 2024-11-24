Tripura: Authorities Arrested Sixteen Bangladeshi Nationals En-Route to Delhi

DHARMANAGAR: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Border Security Force (BSF), arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals in two separate operations in Tripura over the past 48 hours.
The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at key railway stations in Tripura after they managed to enter India illegally.
The RPF, working with a BSF team from Shipinjuri, detained four people, including a woman, during a routine check of the Tripura Sundari Express at the Dharmanagar railway station on Thursday.
During the investigation, the group of four people admitted to entering India through the Sonamura border in the Sepahijala district of Tripura with the help of a cross-border intermediary. They revealed their plans to travel to Delhi in search of job opportunities.
In the second case on Friday, the Teliamura railway station in the Khowai district detained 12 people, including minors.
According to the investigation, the Bangladeshi nationals entered India through Silachari in the Gomati district of Tripura with the help of a tout and were heading to Delhi in search of work.
Essential items, including mobile phones, were recovered from their possession. For further legal proceedings, all the arrested Bangladeshi nationals were subsequently handed over to the BSF.