Tripura: Authorities Arrested Sixteen Bangladeshi Nationals En-Route to Delhi

DHARMANAGAR: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Border Security Force (BSF), arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals in two separate operations in Tripura over the past 48 hours.

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at key railway stations in Tripura after they managed to enter India illegally.

The RPF, working with a BSF team from Shipinjuri, detained four people, including a woman, during a routine check of the Tripura Sundari Express at the Dharmanagar railway station on Thursday.