Tripura: Man Arrested In Belonia For Possessing Raw Venison

AGARTALA: A Forest Department team arrested a man suspected of poaching and seized a huge quantity of venison (deer meat) in the Belonia Sub-division of South Tripura District.

Acting on a tipoff, a team of officials from the Bagafa, Kakulia, and Rajnagar Trishna Wildlife Ranges conducted a joint operation in the early hours of Friday.

According to a forest department official, the team arrested Sunil Das, an auto driver, for illegally transporting raw deer meat.

The official stated, "During the operation, seven kilograms of deer meat were found inside the auto, along with bloodstains inside the vehicle and on the driver's hands."