Guwahati: Two Girls Rescued As Human Trafficking Racket Busted, 4 Accused Arrested

GUWAHATI: Two girls including a minor were rescued by the Guwahati police from the shackles of traffickers in Bihar, as per reports on Monday.
According to sources, a woman identified as Rekha Devi registered a complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station on June 29, 2024.
In the complaint, it was mentioned that her 18-year-old daughter going by the name of Sindhu Kumari had insisted on buying a new mobile phone.
After her demand was not fulfilled, Sindhu went to the house of another girl named Saniyara Parbin. Subsequently, both the girls went missing.
The cops initiated a thorough investigation to look into the matter after the filing of the missing complaint. Reportedly, it was found that an unidentified caller rang up Sindhu Kumari’s family and demanded Rs 30,000 for her release. The extortion call was traced and it originated from Bihar’s Purnia.
Acting on this crucial information, a team of the Bhangagarh Police Station was sent to Purnia. The cops launched a search operation and arrested Tanveer Alom, the person who was behind the extortion call. The police also found both the victim girls.
In the interrogation, it was revealed that a 38-year-old man identified as Sikandar Ali met both the victim girls who were planning to depart to Delhi at the Paltan Bazaar Railway Station in Guwahati.
Ali convinced both of them that he would help them to go to Delhi but instead, handed them over to Idrish Ali (27) of Basistha.
As per reports, Idrish Ali and his wife Babli, in cahoots with a woman identified as Khairun Nessa of West Bengal, took them to Siliguri by bus and then sold them to a Bihari man going by the name of Akbor for a sum of Rs. 1,10,000.
After getting hold of the girls, Akbor took the victim girls and handed them over to Tanvir Alom (35) who engaged them in sex work in Bihar’s Rawta.
The police apprehended Idrish Ali from Pilinkata, Basistha and Sikandar Ali from Paltanbazar, Railway Station based on sufficient evidence against the accused persons involved in this heinous crime.
During the investigative process, it was also discovered that Khairun Nesa was staying at the residence of Idrish Ali and was planning to take another girl to the brothel at Bihar.
She was also arrested based on this incriminating information and all the four accused persons have been produced before the judicial magistrate and brought on police remand.
Further probe is going on to nab the wife of Idrish Ali who is currently absconding.
This human trafficking case unravels the modus operandi of traffickers, who lure the victims and later sells them to wealthy individuals to fulfill their carnal desires.