Guwahati: Two Girls Rescued As Human Trafficking Racket Busted, 4 Accused Arrested

GUWAHATI: Two girls including a minor were rescued by the Guwahati police from the shackles of traffickers in Bihar, as per reports on Monday.

According to sources, a woman identified as Rekha Devi registered a complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station on June 29, 2024.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that her 18-year-old daughter going by the name of Sindhu Kumari had insisted on buying a new mobile phone.

After her demand was not fulfilled, Sindhu went to the house of another girl named Saniyara Parbin. Subsequently, both the girls went missing.