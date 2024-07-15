Assam Leads Northeast in Sustainable Development Progress: NITI Aayog Report

GUWAHATI: Assam has become one of the best performers in the latest SDG India Index 2023-24 released by NITI Aayog.

The northeastern state increased its overall score by 8 points since the 2020-21 edition, showing significant progress in sustainable development.

Since 2018, Assam has consistently improved its score by 16 points, earning a spot in the "Front Runner" category. This category indicates a score between 65 and 99 on the SDG index, showing the state's dedication to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.