Assam Leads Northeast in Sustainable Development Progress: NITI Aayog Report

GUWAHATI: Assam has become one of the best performers in the latest SDG India Index 2023-24 released by NITI Aayog.
The northeastern state increased its overall score by 8 points since the 2020-21 edition, showing significant progress in sustainable development.
Since 2018, Assam has consistently improved its score by 16 points, earning a spot in the "Front Runner" category. This category indicates a score between 65 and 99 on the SDG index, showing the state's dedication to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
Manipur made the same progress as Assam, also improving by 8 points and entering the "Front Runner" category.
Other northeastern states improved to different extents: Tripura advanced by 6 points, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim by 5 points each, Mizoram by 4 points, Meghalaya by 3 points, and Nagaland by 2 points.
Most northeastern states reached the "Front Runner" status, but Meghalaya and Nagaland are still in the third "Performer" category. However, Meghalaya achieved "Front Runner" status for the specific goal of Good Health and Well-Being, showing significant progress in this area.
The NITI Aayog report sorts states into four performance levels: achiever, front runner, performer, and aspirant. This system helps track progress and encourages competition among states to meet sustainable development goals.
Nationally, the SDG India Index 2023-24 shows positive trends across all states and union territories. The country's overall SDG score increased to 71, up from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018. There was significant progress in areas like poverty elimination, decent work and economic growth, climate action, and life on land.
The index, which measures progress on 113 indicators across 16 SDGs, is an important tool for encouraging both competition and cooperation among states.
