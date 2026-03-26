Tripura BJP Fields 28 Candidates for TTAADC Elections, Eyes Decisive Win on April 12

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has expressed strong confidence ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, scheduled for April 12, announcing a full slate of 28 candidates across all constituencies.
Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee made the announcement at a joint press conference alongside Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior party leaders, asserting that the BJP is fully prepared to secure a decisive victory across the ADC areas.
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In a notable strategic decision, the BJP has chosen to contest all 28 constituencies independently — despite being part of a coalition government in Tripura with allies including the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).
All alliance partners are contesting the TTAADC elections separately this time, with the IPFT also fielding its own candidates. Both CM Manik Saha and Bhattacharjee have been clear that while the ruling alliance remains intact at the government level, the parties have strategically opted to fight the ADC polls individually.
Addressing the press conference, Bhattacharjee urged voters in the tribal regions to back the party's candidates in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" and "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat", as well as Chief Minister Manik Saha's vision of "Viksit Tripura, Ek Tripura, Shreshth Tripura."
The BJP leadership said the party's organisational strength and development agenda would resonate strongly with voters across the tribal areas, expressing confidence of winning with a large margin.