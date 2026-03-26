Tripura BJP Fields 28 Candidates for TTAADC Elections, Eyes Decisive Win on April 12

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has expressed strong confidence ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, scheduled for April 12, announcing a full slate of 28 candidates across all constituencies.

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee made the announcement at a joint press conference alongside Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior party leaders, asserting that the BJP is fully prepared to secure a decisive victory across the ADC areas.

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