Meghalaya: HNLC threatens police officer involved in Cheristerfield’s death

SHILLONG: The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has threatened to kill the Meghalaya police officer who was involved in the death of their former leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.
Threatening the police, the banned outfit also questioned if the police were claiming that Cherishterfield Thangkhiew was still alive.
The doubt comes from the statement by Meghalaya police, who said that arrested HNLC members were in contact with military commander Sanbor Pala.
The group mentioned a report from a judicial inquiry led by Justice (retired) T Vaiphei. As per the outfit, this report quoted Meghalaya police as saying that Cherishterfield Thangkhiew and Sanbor Pala were the same person.
HNLC general secretary and publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw in a statement said that he was surprised by the contradiction in the police department’s statement about the audio recording that allegedly features a conversation between arrested HNLC suspects and Sanbor Pala.
Nongtraw asked if the police were suggesting that Thangkhiew might still be alive. He criticized the Meghalaya police for targeting individuals suspected of being Sanbor without proper evidence.
The HNLC leader promised consequences for the police officer responsible for the death of their former leader.
Earlier, the HNLC claimed responsibility for the IED blast near Punjabi Lane in Shillong on March 9. The banned outfit has demanded the relocation of settlers from the Harijan colony or Punjabi lane in Shillong.
HNLC general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw in a statement said that the Meghalaya government has ignored moving the Harijan people from this area for so long, which resulted in the outfit resorting to the use of military force.
He further added that this was a reminder that if the government does not safeguard their community, Hynniewtrep could plunge into civil war.
The banned outfit has also warned the government to relocate the Harijan colony within a month and failing to do so will face consequences.
