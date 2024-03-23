Meghalaya: HNLC threatens police officer involved in Cheristerfield’s death

SHILLONG: The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has threatened to kill the Meghalaya police officer who was involved in the death of their former leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.

Threatening the police, the banned outfit also questioned if the police were claiming that Cherishterfield Thangkhiew was still alive.

The doubt comes from the statement by Meghalaya police, who said that arrested HNLC members were in contact with military commander Sanbor Pala.

The group mentioned a report from a judicial inquiry led by Justice (retired) T Vaiphei. As per the outfit, this report quoted Meghalaya police as saying that Cherishterfield Thangkhiew and Sanbor Pala were the same person.