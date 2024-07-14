Tripura: BJP holds extended executive meeting in Agartala

AGARTALA: The BJP on Saturday held an extended executive meeting in Tripura's Agartala, with a focus on the party's plans and strategy for the upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by several prominent leaders and party members, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Northeast Organizational Secretary Sambit Patra, Tripura's Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, and BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee.

This gathering highlighted the party's strategic plans and preparations for the upcoming elections, focusing on strengthening the organizational structure and ensuring effective implementation of their political agenda across the state.

The state will witness panchayat elections, which will be held on August 8. The votes will be counted on August 12. The presence of high-profile leaders underscored the significance of this meeting in shaping the future course of the BJP in Tripura.

The meeting also saw the participation of Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Debbarman, the candidates for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Along with them, numerous ministers, legislators, and dedicated BJP workers were in attendance.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha addressed all the office bearers present in the Provincial Extended Executive Meeting at Agartala Town Hall today.

Province President Rajib Bhattacharjee addressed all the office bearers present in the Provincial Extended Executive Meeting at Agartala Town Hall today.

The Chief Minister welcomed both leaders to the shrine of Maa Tripurasundari.

