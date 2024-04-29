Tripura BJP MLA Issued Show Cause Notice for Alleged MCC Violation, FIR Filed

AGARTALA: The Assistant Returning Officer in North Tripura has issued a warning to BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for allegedly breaking the rules during the election. Nath represents Bagbasa assembly constituency in North Tripura.
The incident in question occurred during the Second Phase of elections on April 26. Nath's constituency is part of the East Tripura Parliamentary seat, where Kriti Devi Singh, the elder sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, is running as a BJP candidate.
It is reported that Nath went into the polling station and behaved inappropriately with the Booth Level Workers who were overseeing the voter's desk.
The Chief Electoral Officer's office confirmed that this incident took place at polling booth number 22 in Bagbasa.
A complaint has been filed against BJP leader Kajal Das, who is accused of slapping a polling officer on Election Day.
The complaint was made by the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of North Tripura district at the Kadamtala police station.
According to a press release, Kajal Das and his associates allegedly attacked the presiding officer of booth number 22. The officer was attempting to control the large crowd at the polling station.
Earlier, at least, three government officials in Tripura were suspended for breaking the rules during the election for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.
The Tripura Chief Electoral Officer's office issued a statement confirming the suspensions for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
One of those suspended is Prabajika Roy, a teacher at Kulai SB School in Ambassa, Dhalai district, Tripura.
Roy, who is currently working at Lambuchara High School in Kamalpur subdivision, Dhalai district, Tripura, was assigned as the First Polling Officer for the Surma (SC) assembly constituency polling station.
She broke the rules by talking to the media while pretending to represent a political party.
Additionally, Sameer Ranjan Deb, a teacher at Bishalgarh English Medium School, and Rifleman (GD) Subhankar Debroy from the 10th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), have also been suspended for breaking the election rules.
