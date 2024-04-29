Tripura BJP MLA Issued Show Cause Notice for Alleged MCC Violation, FIR Filed

AGARTALA: The Assistant Returning Officer in North Tripura has issued a warning to BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for allegedly breaking the rules during the election. Nath represents Bagbasa assembly constituency in North Tripura.

The incident in question occurred during the Second Phase of elections on April 26. Nath's constituency is part of the East Tripura Parliamentary seat, where Kriti Devi Singh, the elder sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, is running as a BJP candidate.

It is reported that Nath went into the polling station and behaved inappropriately with the Booth Level Workers who were overseeing the voter's desk.