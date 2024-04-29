Assam: Tiger Attacks Forest Guard's Vehicle in Manas National Park, Captured on Camera

GUWAHATI: Forest workers at Bansbari Range in Manas National Park had an exciting encounter when they saw two tigers playing in the protected area.

The workers, on duty at the time, watched the rare sight from inside their vehicle, finding it both entertaining and thrilling.

However, things became dangerous when one of the tigers unexpectedly attacked the vehicle, putting the lives of the forest workers at risk. The large tiger tried to break into the safety of the vehicle.