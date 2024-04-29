Assam: Tiger Attacks Forest Guard's Vehicle in Manas National Park, Captured on Camera

GUWAHATI: Forest workers at Bansbari Range in Manas National Park had an exciting encounter when they saw two tigers playing in the protected area.
The workers, on duty at the time, watched the rare sight from inside their vehicle, finding it both entertaining and thrilling.
However, things became dangerous when one of the tigers unexpectedly attacked the vehicle, putting the lives of the forest workers at risk. The large tiger tried to break into the safety of the vehicle.
Despite the attack, the forest workers managed to survive by gradually escaping the tiger's aggression. One of the workers recorded the entire incident on their mobile phone camera.
In another similar incident, forest guards at Manas National Park faced a tense situation on April 29 when a rhinoceros charged at their vehicle, causing their hearts to race and adrenaline to surge.
The intense incident occurred when the safari jeep, carrying a team of alert forest guards, unexpectedly found itself in a thrilling chase with the powerful rhinoceros.
In an attempt to escape the charging animal, the safari jeep accelerated, quickly getting away from the rhino's dangerous charge. Despite the tense situation, the forest guards skillfully steered the vehicle, avoiding a collision with the rhino.
Amazingly, despite the chaos and fast-paced action, none of the forest guards were injured. They all emerged unharmed from the adrenaline-pumping encounter with the rhinoceros.
