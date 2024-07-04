Tripura BJYM burns Rahul Gandhi's effigy over his remarks on Hindu community

AGARTALA: Activists of Tripura Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha in protest against his alleged "anti-Hindu" statement during the parliament session. The Yuva Morcha supporters also chanted slogans condemning the statement of Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, BJYM Tripura Pradesh President Sushanta Deb said, "We are all aware of the anti-Hindu statement delivered by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the parliament. We are organizing protests condemning his statement all across the state and here in Agartala we have gathered in front of the city centre to express our disapproval of what he had said."

Rahul Gandhi, in his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address, accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred. His remarks drew protests from the Treasury benches.

The BJP leaders accused the Congress MP "of speaking lies, misleading the House and terming the entire Hindu community violent". PM Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi during his speech. "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter," the Prime Minister said. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP’s victory in Tripura garners nationwide applause: CM Manik Saha (sentinelassam.com)