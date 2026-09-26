Tripura blessed with rich diversity of bamboo varieties, says Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu

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AGARTALA: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu said Tripura was blessed with a rich diversity of bamboo varieties with significant potential for various applications. He said bamboo grown in Tripura was suitable for making a wide range of useful products, including javelins, fishing rods and other items. The Governor highlighted the important role being played by the Bamboo & Cane Development Institute (BCDI) in promoting the bamboo sector.

He said this while visiting the BCDI complex at Lichubagan on the northern outskirts of Agartala to review various activities of the institute, particularly in the areas of bamboo cultivation, processing, technology, product development and quality assessment.

The Governor visited the Bamboo Pathshala and Bamboo Nursery, where the head of the institute, Dr Abhinav Kant, briefed him on different species of bamboo, their distinctive characteristics, cultivation practices and diverse applications.

The Governor subsequently visited the Bamboo Processing & Technology Centre, where he witnessed demonstrations of various bamboo-processing machinery and technologies. He was briefed on the different stages of bamboo processing, value addition and product development undertaken at the centre. Officials also explained how modern processing technologies could enhance the quality, efficiency and commercial viability of bamboo-based products.

The Governor also visited the Bamboo Product Testing Laboratory, where he was briefed about the testing facilities available at the institute for assessing the quality, strength, durability and other parameters of bamboo products.

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