Tripura: Body Found Hanging From Fan Inside Train's Compartment

AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a lifeless body of a passenger was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a compartment of the Sealdah-Sabroom- Kanchanjunga Express.
The startling discovery was made after the passenger train arrived at its final destination, Sabroom in South district of Tripura.
The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Arun Debnath who was a resident of Dharmanagar in North district of Tripura.
As per reports, the railway cleaning staff discovered the body from the fan in the train that arrived from Kolkata, following which, they immediately informed the local police.
The body of the deceased was reportedly handed over to the police by GRP and was sent to the hospital for a postmortem after completing the legal formalities.
During the initial investigation, it was found that Debnath used to live in Bengaluru, and a train ticket from Sealdah to Dharmanagar was retrieved from the pocket of his clothes, the police said.
The police handed over the body to his family. As per his family, Arun Debnath was returning home after 6 months with all his hard-earned money. The family members just want an answer and are devastated at the moment, police added.
