Tripura: Body Found Hanging From Fan Inside Train's Compartment

AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a lifeless body of a passenger was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a compartment of the Sealdah-Sabroom- Kanchanjunga Express.

The startling discovery was made after the passenger train arrived at its final destination, Sabroom in South district of Tripura.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Arun Debnath who was a resident of Dharmanagar in North district of Tripura.

As per reports, the railway cleaning staff discovered the body from the fan in the train that arrived from Kolkata, following which, they immediately informed the local police.