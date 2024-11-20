Tripura: Body With Eyes Gouged Out Found Near ONGC Complex, Sparks Panic

AGARTALA: A 58-year-old man named Bhanu Bhowmik was discovered dead at a water pump near the ONGC complex, leaving the town of Netajinagar in the West Tripura region filled with fear. Living in adjacent quarters was Bhowmik, who worked as a pump operator at the ONGC complex.

Even though they are apparent, unpleasant aspects include the shocking finding that was revealed yesterday, which has worried locals about possible foul play. Bhowmik appears to have had his eyes removed in a mysterious way.

In order to gather evidence and look into the homicide angle, a forensic team from FSL showed up at the scene. Reporters were informed by an Amtali police station officer that preliminary investigations are ongoing but have not yet produced any findings.