Tripura: Body With Eyes Gouged Out Found Near ONGC Complex, Sparks Panic

AGARTALA: A 58-year-old man named Bhanu Bhowmik was discovered dead at a water pump near the ONGC complex, leaving the town of Netajinagar in the West Tripura region filled with fear. Living in adjacent quarters was Bhowmik, who worked as a pump operator at the ONGC complex.
Even though they are apparent, unpleasant aspects include the shocking finding that was revealed yesterday, which has worried locals about possible foul play. Bhowmik appears to have had his eyes removed in a mysterious way.
In order to gather evidence and look into the homicide angle, a forensic team from FSL showed up at the scene. Reporters were informed by an Amtali police station officer that preliminary investigations are ongoing but have not yet produced any findings.
Bhoumik has recently returned from Chennai after undergoing medical treatment and had complained of chest pain a day before his death. Authorities are considering cardiac arrest as a possible cause but have emphasized that the exact reason will only be known after the autopsy.
The disturbing condition of the body has left residents alarmed and concerned for their safety. Authorities have urged the locals to remain calm and assured that all angles are being investigated thoroughly to determine the circumstances surrounding Bhowmik’s death.
