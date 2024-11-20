Tripura Government To Recruit 253 Posts, Boosts Allowances For Police And TSR

AGARTALA: In a significant move, the Tripura government on Tuesday announced plans to fill 253 vacancies across various departments and approved increased dress and ration allowances for the state police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR).
Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, addressing a press conference, revealed the details of the decisions made during the day’s Cabinet meeting.
“The Cabinet has sanctioned the recruitment of 125 physical education teachers under the school education department, 75 junior physical instructors under the sports and youth affairs department, and 53 Grade-1 fishery officers through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC),” Chowdhury said.
The minister brought attention to a large increase in security personnel's pay. The monthly ration allowance for TSR and state police officers has been raised from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000. Additionally, TSR employees now receive Rs. 12,000 in yearly dress allowance (up from ₹10,000) and Tripura Police officers now receive Rs. 9,500 (up from Rs. 7,500).
"The Cabinet has officially approved these measures, which were first announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha. 21,794 state police and TSR employees will gain from them in total, according to Chowdhury.
The state government will likely have to spend an extra Rs. 26.15 crore a year on the increased benefits, which would represent a substantial investment in the well-being of its security forces. The rulings demonstrate the government's dedication to enhancing sports, education, fisheries, and public safety in the state.
