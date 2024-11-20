Tripura Government To Recruit 253 Posts, Boosts Allowances For Police And TSR

AGARTALA: In a significant move, the Tripura government on Tuesday announced plans to fill 253 vacancies across various departments and approved increased dress and ration allowances for the state police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, addressing a press conference, revealed the details of the decisions made during the day’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Cabinet has sanctioned the recruitment of 125 physical education teachers under the school education department, 75 junior physical instructors under the sports and youth affairs department, and 53 Grade-1 fishery officers through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC),” Chowdhury said.