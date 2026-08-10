Tripura boiling over faulty power billing problem, protests, CM Manik Saha holds meeting

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha held a high-level meeting with officials over allegations of irregularities in electricity bills as more and more people are taking to the streets to protest against the newly introduced billing system by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) and the hike in different charges. The meeting also discussed the poor condition of roads, including the National Highways, and the slow progress of Agartala Smart City projects.

The power problem figured prominently in the meeting as people are being harassed in different parts of the State while trying to recharge their prepaid power bills. This has caused serious resentment in different parts of the State. On Saturday, incidents of agitation were reported from at least 13 places where large numbers of people demonstrated. In several places, protesters forced TSECL workers to close their offices.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to address the problem on an urgent basis and take immediate action. Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha were also present at the meeting.

People alleged that the recharging process was taking a long time and that, after completing the process, they found major discrepancies in their bills. Some alleged that the number of units they received for a certain amount last month had become half this month. A few alleged that the fixed monthly charge was deducted twice if they recharged twice in a month.

In many places, including Sonamura, Dharmanagar and Hrishyamukh, demonstrations in front of TSECL offices have become a regular feature. The situation took a serious turn as TSECL workers faced insecurity, with agitated people resorting to damaging the corporation’s property in some places.

The situation was further aggravated as opposition political parties, including the CPI(M) and Congress, also started participating in the agitations, which had remained a spontaneous affair for several days. Manik Dey, the Power Minister in the previous Left Front Government, alleged that people were being subjected to harassment due to mismanagement by the government. The Youth Congress also organised separate demonstrations in different places.

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