Ker Puja a Symbol of Tribal-Non-Tribal Harmony and Heritage, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the centuries-old Ker Puja symbolises faith, unity and harmony among tribal and non-tribal communities while reflecting the state's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Saha, accompanied by BJP state president Abhishek Debroy, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar and other dignitaries, observed the rituals from outside the notified area at the historic Ujjayanta Palace, following the festival's traditional customs.

The Chief Minister said Ker Puja is performed for the state's peace, prosperity and well-being, and promotes goodwill, brotherhood and social harmony. Extending greetings to the people of Tripura, he said the festival is a unique symbol of the state's heritage and prayed for peace, good health and prosperity.

Ker Puja, organised mainly by indigenous tribal communities, involves elaborate rituals to seek protection from evil forces, diseases and calamities while ensuring the welfare of the people and the land. A symbolic bamboo structure is worshipped as part of the ceremonies.

The two-and-a-half-day festival is held about a week after the seven-day Kharchi Puja, during which Tripura's 14 deities are worshipped. It is celebrated in Agartala, tribal areas of the state, parts of other northeastern states and the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh.

As per tradition, outsiders are not allowed inside the notified ritual area, while activities such as birth, death and recreation are prohibited within the sacred boundary until the puja concludes. Historians say the festival dates back to the reign of Maharaja Trilochan and has long been observed to protect society from epidemics, evil forces and other calamities while fostering unity and harmony. (IANS)

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