Tripura Braces for Cyclone: IMD Issues Orange Alert from May 26-28

AGARTALA: The weather department in Agartala has issued an Orange alert for Tripura from May 26 to 28. There could be thunderstorms with lightning, strong winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in all districts of Tripura.

The Tripura Revenue Department has sent a warning to all district magistrates about an upcoming cyclone.

The district admin is asking the people to take action to prepare for severe weather like heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

The government is working with the Indian Meteorological Department to monitor the progress of the cyclone.