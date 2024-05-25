Tripura Braces for Cyclone: IMD Issues Orange Alert from May 26-28

AGARTALA: The weather department in Agartala has issued an Orange alert for Tripura from May 26 to 28. There could be thunderstorms with lightning, strong winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in all districts of Tripura.
The Tripura Revenue Department has sent a warning to all district magistrates about an upcoming cyclone.
The district admin is asking the people to take action to prepare for severe weather like heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms.
The government is working with the Indian Meteorological Department to monitor the progress of the cyclone.
District magistrates in Tripura have been told to follow the advice from the India Meteorological Department about how the weather will affect the area and to take the necessary actions.
The order states, “Regularly assess the situation, alert the NDRF, SDRF, Tripura State Rifles, Fire & Emergency Services, and trained volunteers. Identify potential response locations, have them on standby, and deploy them immediately if needed. Ensure equipment like boats, life jackets, and other flood rescue items are ready. Monitor river flows, embankments, and catchment areas, and implement preventive and preparedness measures promptly.”
The department also told the district magistrate to move people from low-lying areas to safe shelters and start providing help if needed.
The order continues, “Operate pumps in inundated areas to remove flood water. Conduct immediate damage assessments and report to SEOC with details of actions taken. Response teams and line departments should act quickly to clear debris and restore essential services. Assign officers or key officials for specific responses and undertake need-based actions immediately as per the disaster management plan.”
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has asked the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Relief Commissioner to start preparing for the cyclone starting on May 25.
