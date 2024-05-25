Northeast India Braces for Heavy Rain on May 27 as Cyclone Remal Approaches, Orange Alert Issued

GUWAHATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that a cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal will likely approach the coasts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh by Sunday as a severe cyclonic storm.
In preparation for the expected bad weather, the IMD has forecasted strong winds and rough seas in areas around the North Bay of Bengal.
Wind speeds could reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts up to 80 kmph, starting from the morning of Saturday.
As per IMD, the weather system that started as a depression over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression.
As of 0530 hrs IST on May 25, it was located near latitude 17.6 degree North and longtitude 89.7 degree East, about 490 km south of Khepupara in Bangladesh, about 380 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), and 530 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal).
It is expected to continue moving north-northeastwards and strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the east central Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours,
Subsequently, it will likely move almost northwards and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 26.
Afterward, it is expected to cross the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal between Sagar Islands and Khepupara by midnight on May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 110-12- kmph, gusting to 134 kmph.
There is a forecast for light to moderate rainfall in most areas with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas over Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on May 26.
On May 27, 28, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall likely in Assam and Meghalaya on May 27 and 28, in Arunachal Pradesh on May 28, and in Mizoram and Tripura on May 27.
On May 27, Mizoram and Tripura are likely yo experience strong winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.
In South Assam and Meghalaya, the wind speeds are expected to be slightly lower, ranging from 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph.
Meanwhile, the fishermen are advised to avoid going into the south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea untill May 27. In the central Bay of Bengal, they should avoid venturing out until ay 26, and in the North Bay of Bengal, they should stay away from the sea from May 25 to May 27. Fishermen who are already at sea are advised to return to the coast.
