Northeast India Braces for Heavy Rain on May 27 as Cyclone Remal Approaches, Orange Alert Issued

GUWAHATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that a cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal will likely approach the coasts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh by Sunday as a severe cyclonic storm.

In preparation for the expected bad weather, the IMD has forecasted strong winds and rough seas in areas around the North Bay of Bengal.

Wind speeds could reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts up to 80 kmph, starting from the morning of Saturday.

As per IMD, the weather system that started as a depression over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression.