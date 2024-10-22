Tripura: Three Rohingya, Two Bangladeshi Nationals Enroute To Hyderabad, Mumbai Detained At Agartala

AGARTALA: Three Rohingya and two Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed by the security forces at the Agartala Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday.
Speaking on the issue, Tapas Das, the Officer-in-Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP), informed that they received information late last night suggesting that some Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals are expected to arrive at the Agartala Railway Station.
Acting on a tip-off, GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and BSF personnel waited at the station wearing civilian clothes. Five of them were detained upon their arrival.
The detainees had initially concealed their identity, claiming to be Indian citizens. Following interrogation, it was found that three of them belong to the Rohingya community while the other two are Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the state by illegal means.
The OC informed that the Rohingya citizens intended to travel to Hyderabad, while the Bangladeshi nationals planned to go to Mumbai.
Bangladeshi currency, documents, and some mobile phones were confiscated from their possession, the cop stated, adding that the detainees will be produced before the court to seek police remand for further interrogation.
