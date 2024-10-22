Tripura: Three Rohingya, Two Bangladeshi Nationals Enroute To Hyderabad, Mumbai Detained At Agartala

AGARTALA: Three Rohingya and two Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed by the security forces at the Agartala Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking on the issue, Tapas Das, the Officer-in-Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP), informed that they received information late last night suggesting that some Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals are expected to arrive at the Agartala Railway Station.

Acting on a tip-off, GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and BSF personnel waited at the station wearing civilian clothes. Five of them were detained upon their arrival.