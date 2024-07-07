Tripura: BSF Deploys AI-Enabled Cameras To Foil Infiltration On Indo-Bangla Border

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) has significantly stepped up security measures along the porous India-Bangladesh border in Tripura by deploying state-of-the-art surveillance technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras and facial recognition to deter infiltration, crimes and other illegal activities.
Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, the Frontier Inspector General of BSF Tripura, revealed that cutting-edge surveillance technology has been installed along the traditional patrolling routes.
This includes state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras and facial recognition tools.
Moreover, the BSF has also bolstered manpower in sensitive border areas by increasing the number of troops.
The deployed personnel have been on the offensive as they have launched special operations to dismantle smuggling and tout networks operating along the border. “We have zero tolerance for such activities,” said Das, outlining intelligence-based operations to nab touts.
This proactive approach adopted by the security forces comes just three days after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha instructed the BSF to intensify vigilance along the porous border to thwart infiltration attempts.
The BSF is focusing on addressing gaps in border fencing with temporary solutions while deploying additional teams in-depth areas. Das stated that the BSF is prioritizing joint operations with state police and security agencies, adding that desirable results have been achieved on the ground.
The BSF has confiscated contraband worth Rs 29 crore and has arrested 198 Bangladeshi nationals and 12 Rohingyas so far this year. In addition to it, they have also seized narcotics and psychotropic drugs valued at a whopping Rs 32 crore.
Meanwhile, the BSF held talks with their Bangladeshi counterparts in this regard. During the bilateral engagement, the BSF shared a list of Bangladeshi touts and criminals with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), who has assured to take action against them as per their laws.
“Both forces agreed to identify vulnerable areas and increase joint coordinated patrols,” said Das. They will also share field commander contact details for real-time information exchange.
