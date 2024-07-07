Tripura: BSF Deploys AI-Enabled Cameras To Foil Infiltration On Indo-Bangla Border

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) has significantly stepped up security measures along the porous India-Bangladesh border in Tripura by deploying state-of-the-art surveillance technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras and facial recognition to deter infiltration, crimes and other illegal activities.

Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, the Frontier Inspector General of BSF Tripura, revealed that cutting-edge surveillance technology has been installed along the traditional patrolling routes.

This includes state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras and facial recognition tools.

Moreover, the BSF has also bolstered manpower in sensitive border areas by increasing the number of troops.