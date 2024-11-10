Tripura: BSF Detains 52 Touts, Arrests 623 Bangladeshis And Rohingyas in 2024

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has arrested 623 Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas and also detained 52 touts from the state until November 9.

BSF delivered this information during a meeting between Member of Parliament of East Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma and BSF officials.

BSF said that MP Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, from the Tripura East Constituency, visited BSF Headquarters at Salbagan, Agartala, and met the Inspector General of BSF, Tripura, Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS, and had a brief talk on various issues concerning the border state of Tripura.