Tripura: BSF Detains 52 Touts, Arrests 623 Bangladeshis And Rohingyas in 2024

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has arrested 623 Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas and also detained 52 touts from the state until November 9.
BSF delivered this information during a meeting between Member of Parliament of East Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma and BSF officials.
BSF said that MP Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, from the Tripura East Constituency, visited BSF Headquarters at Salbagan, Agartala, and met the Inspector General of BSF, Tripura, Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS, and had a brief talk on various issues concerning the border state of Tripura.
According to a statement, “The IG applauded the BSF for thwarting numerous infiltration attempts during the year 2024 and for apprehending more than 571 Bangladeshi nationals and 52 Rohingyas to date.”
“BSF is also maintaining excellent synergy with state police, civil administration, and other sister agencies and carrying out joint operations in the hinterland in which 52 touts have been apprehended. He also assured the MP that BSF is cracking down heavily on the smuggling of contrabands and narcotics and has so far seized goods and narcotic substances worth Rs 87 crores,” it further added.
During the meeting, the Inspector General (IG) acknowledged the various initiatives implemented by the Border Security Force (BSF).