Assam CM Shares Vision for 2041 Amid Bangladesh Unrest

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared vision for state's future focusing on year 2041, amidst backdrop of political unrest in neighboring Bangladesh. Speaking on current situation Sarma emphasized critical need to safeguard religion and culture and ensure brighter future.

With Indo-Bangladesh borders on high alert, authorities and security forces have intensified vigilance and security measures. Sarma highlighted state's proactive stance in guarding its borders with Bangladesh. He described current scenario as "uncertain."

Taking to microblogging site X CM Himanta wrote, "In these uncertain times as we guard our borders with Bangladesh, my mind often turns to ASSAM of future 2041." He expressed urgent need to protect religion and culture for prosperous tomorrow. He stated, "I pray for strength and patience to sail through present with hope that our efforts today will lay foundation for brighter tomorrow. May we find courage to protect our religion and culture."

The chief minister also introduced Nijut Moina scheme aimed at reducing population growth among Muslim community. This initiative will provide monthly stipend of up to Rs 2500 to girl students from Class 11 to post-graduation for next five years. Goal is preventing child marriages. Sarma expressed optimism about scheme's potential impact. He said, "If ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme succeeds girls will become doctors and engineers. They will not give birth to children then."

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) in Guwahati has declared high alert along Indo-Bangladesh international border. BSF has stepped up surveillance and security measures to address any potential threats arising from situation in Bangladesh. Statement issued by BSF Guwahati PRO detailed that commanders at all levels have been directed to remain alert maintain vigilance and be prepared to handle any unforeseen situations

The intensified security measures and introduction of Nijut Moina scheme reflect Assam government's commitment to safeguarding state’s future while addressing immediate challenges.