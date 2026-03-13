Tripura Budget Session From March 13 to 25, Three University Bills and 2026-27 Budget on Agenda

Tripura's Legislative Assembly Budget Session will be held from March 13 to March 25, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at the Assembly.

The session has been convened by Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, who will address the House on the opening day. The same day will also see an obituary reference to former Assembly Speaker Bishwa Bandhu Sen, who passed away a few months ago, before the House adjourns for the day.

