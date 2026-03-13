Tripura Budget Session From March 13 to 25, Three University Bills and 2026-27 Budget on Agenda

Tripura's Legislative Assembly Budget Session will be held from March 13 to March 25, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at the Assembly.
The session has been convened by Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, who will address the House on the opening day. The same day will also see an obituary reference to former Assembly Speaker Bishwa Bandhu Sen, who passed away a few months ago, before the House adjourns for the day.
Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 on March 16. Along with the new budget, he will also place the revised estimates for 2025-26 and deliver his budget speech in the House.
The session is expected to see the introduction of three significant bills aimed at strengthening higher education in Tripura — proposals to establish a Health Sciences University, a Technical University, and a Women's University in the state.
Discussions on the Governor's address are scheduled over two days beginning March 18. The Leader of the Opposition is expected to participate in the debate on the state budget on March 19.