Tripura Cancels Summer Break for Colleges due to Polls, Heat Wave

AGARTALA: the state government has decided to cancel the 26-day summer vacation for colleges, professional colleges, and technical institutes as the students missed classes during the Lok Sabha elections and heat waves, leading to school closures.

This is to ensure that students can cover the syllabus in time for their semester exams.

Officials have stated that the state's colleges have already missed two weeks of classes. Allowing a summer break in higher education would make it even harder to cover the syllabus on time.