Tripura Cancels Summer Break for Colleges due to Polls, Heat Wave
AGARTALA: the state government has decided to cancel the 26-day summer vacation for colleges, professional colleges, and technical institutes as the students missed classes during the Lok Sabha elections and heat waves, leading to school closures.
This is to ensure that students can cover the syllabus in time for their semester exams.
Officials have stated that the state's colleges have already missed two weeks of classes. Allowing a summer break in higher education would make it even harder to cover the syllabus on time.
Director of Higher Education Nripendra Chandra Sharma issued a notification on Monday stating, “In the interest of the students, the summer vacation for the General Degree Colleges/Professional Colleges/Technical Institutes under the control of the Higher Education Department, Tripura has been scheduled from May 9, 2024, to June 3, 2024 (26 days) is hereby revoked.
The education department has decided to grant 26 days of earned leave to the staff working in colleges because the summer break has been canceled.
Earlier on April 29, the Tripura government extended the holidays in all schools for another three days from Monday to provide respite to children.
Additional Secretary, Education (School), N.C. Sharma said that in view of the prevailing heat wave and on the advice of the Revenue Department, the state government has decided to extend holidays in all government, government-aided, and privately-managed schools from April 29 to May 1.
Earlier, the state Education Department, in view of the scorching heat, declared holidays for four days from April 24 to April 27.
The order was issued after the Revenue Department advisory said that Tripura has been reeling under hot and humid weather conditions for the past two weeks and as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the same weather conditions are likely to continue for a few more days.
