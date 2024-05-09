Assam HS Result 2024: District Wise Pass Percentage of Candidates for the Commerce Stream

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results of the AHSEC Class 12 examinations online in the early hours of May 9.

Students who are keen to view their scores can do so by visiting the official website, resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam 12th Result 2024 for the Commerce Stream, revealed an overall pass percentage of 87.80%. Out of the 17,307 students who appeared for the examination, 15,196 successfully passed. The results further broke down into divisions with 5,915 students achieving the 1st division, 6,087 students securing the 2nd division, and 3,194 students securing the 3rd division.

In the Commerce stream, Sivasagar led the districts with a high pass rate of 97.42%. Meanwhile, Dhubri had the lowest pass rate at 61.38%.