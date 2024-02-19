Meghalaya: Citizenship Amendment Act Concerns Addressed; Chief Minister Calls for Inner Line Permit Extension

SHILLONG: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya's Chief Minister, talked about the state's worries related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He reassured that most parts of the state fall within the Sixth Schedule's safe zone. This exempts them from the citizenship law. Sangma leads the National People’s Party (NPP). He's worried about what might happen if the CAA takes effect in the state, encouraging more security with the Inner Line Permit (ILP).
Sangma talked about the CAA's journey, "At first, the CAA’s draft didn't exempt any state. After our concerns were voiced, we met with national leaders, including the home minister. The draft was then revised, and it included an exemption for Meghalaya and other areas with the Sixth Schedule and ILP."
The chief minister clarified that the majority of Meghalaya is a scheduled area. A small non-scheduled area called the European Ward in Shillong is the exception. Given these exemptions, Sangma seems pleased, "With the exemption, we've got no worries. All our concerns have been laid to rest."
Still, Sangma brought up the state's appeal to India's Government to extend the ILP. He cited possible consequences from neighboring states. He referred to a resolution from the Meghalaya Assembly in December 2019. The resolution calls for the ILP regime in the state.
An Inner Line Permit (ILP) is needed for outsiders who want to enter specific Indian states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur. Sangma highlighted the necessity of this permit to prevent unauthorized entry into these states, saying, "Non-Indians from abroad and unlawful settlers are our main concerns."
In December 2019, the Indian government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This act provides Indian citizenship to select religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Amit Shah, the Home Minister, stated that the CAA rules will be announced before the next Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the CAA does not cover Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura's tribal regions, protected by the Constitution's Sixth Schedule. This law ensures the autonomy of these tribal communities through the establishment of Autonomous District Councils.
