Tripura civic body polls: Women voters outnumber men in draft electoral roll

AGARTALA: Women voters outnumbered men in the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming elections to 21 urban local bodies in Tripura, according to the figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC), officials said on Sunday.

As per the draft electoral rolls of the 21 urban local bodies, the total number of registered voters is 6,31,388, comprising 3,22,360 women, 3,08,983 men and 45 third-gender electors. The draft electoral rolls show a gender ratio of 1,043 females for every 1,000 males.

After finalising the claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls by October 8, the final electoral rolls will be published on October 15, SEC Secretary Anurag Sen said. Of the 21 urban civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, only Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat and Melaghar Municipal Council in Sepahijala district have more male voters than female voters by 147 and 119 voters, respectively.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation has 1,85,099 female electors, 1,77,497 male and 36 third-gender electors.

Sen said that the State Election Commission (SEC) has already initiated the process to hold elections to the 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation. He said that elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 20 other urban local bodies have to be conducted by December this year.

Ahead of the upcoming elections to the municipal and Nagar Panchayat areas, the SEC has released the final list of polling stations. The final list comprises 783 polling stations covering the Agartala Municipal Corporation, 13 Municipal Councils and seven Nagar Panchayats.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation has the highest number of polling stations, with 439.

Around nine lakh people reside in the 21 urban local bodies spread across eight districts. Of the nine lakh people, more than four lakh reside in the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas.

The Agartala Municipality, which was later renamed the Agartala Municipal Corporation, was instituted in 1871 during the reign of the erstwhile king Maharaja Chandra Manikya (1862-96). The Agartala Municipal Corporation was officially formed on January 21, 2014, when the erstwhile Agartala Municipal Council was upgraded to a municipal corporation. (IANS)

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