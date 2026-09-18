Tripura prepares for elections to 20 civic bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Amid the election process for the 587 Village Committees in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, the state is gearing up for another major election. As the first step, the State Election Commission has published the draft list of polling stations for 20 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, with polling likely to be held in November. A notification issued by the commission said the last date for filing claims, objections and suggestions on the draft polling stations was September 21. The commission has fixed September 21 as the date for hearing, and the final list of polling stations will be notified on September 25.

Both elections are considered important as the state Assembly election is scheduled to be held in 2028. According to political observers, the regional party TIPRA Motha is enjoying a strong position in the Village Committees and is likely to score a good result, while the ruling BJP won all 20 civic bodies in the elections held in 2021.

This time, the BJP is also the strongest contender in the civic elections, but political observers feel that the two main opposition parties in the state, the CPI(M) and Congress, are also making a serious attempt to regain their lost ground based on anti-incumbency factors and their organisational efforts.

Also Read: Manipur CM leads high-level security review, orders tougher measures to restore peace and normalcy