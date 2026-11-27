AGARTALA: A multi-cornered electoral contest is expected in elections for 16 of Tripura's 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), on Friday, with over 10,000 security personnel deployed to ensure peaceful polling. Women are set to play a significant role in the civic elections, as they outnumber male voters across the state.

According to election officials, around 2.88 lakh women are among the total eligible electorate of over 5.65 lakh, compared to 2.76 lakh men and 43 voters belonging to the third gender. The number of women candidates is also almost equal to that of their male counterparts.

The over-month-long hectic campaign ended on Wednesday afternoon, with candidates and political parties making their final appeals to voters.

The ruling BJP has already secured 77 seats unopposed in eight municipal bodies, leaving 268 seats across 16 ULBs for direct electoral contests.

According to a State Election Commission (SEC) official, all 65 BJP candidates in five municipal bodies -- Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district -- were declared elected unopposed as no opposition or other political parties fielded candidates in these seats.

The SEC official said that after the completion of the nomination withdrawal process on November 10, a total of 733 candidates remained in the fray for the 268 seats across 16 ULBs spread over the state's eight districts, including the AMC. Of the 733 candidates, the BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates at 265, followed by the CPI-M with 228 and the Congress with 201. The BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has fielded 10 candidates, while 29 Independents and nominees of other political parties are also contesting the elections. (IANS)