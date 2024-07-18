Tripura club alleged to be at centre of smuggling activity

AGARTALA: A club in Usha Bazar, Agartala, was demolished on Wednesday by the government of Tripura. The state government had earlier sent a notice to the club for being constructed in a public area. It was also reported that the club was alleged to be at the centre of smuggling and other anti-social activities.

The District Magistrate and Collector of West Tripura, Dr Vishal Kumar, said, “The CM Manik Saha and the Tripura government have a policy of zero tolerance against crime. No organisation, no person who is indulged in smuggling, drug peddling or a land mafia who interferes in the government’s tender negotiations will be spared. Strict action will be taken against all those.”

Further, he said that new and old members who have allegations against them are already in jail. He also said that there is a proposal to build a primary healthcare system on this land. He said, “Some new and some old members of this club are already in jail with allegations of crime against them. This club has many allegations against it. The government has acted against the construction as per the rules. There is a proposal to build a primary health care centre on this land. Along with punishment, the government has a vision of development in this demolition drive.”

The SP of West Tripura district, Kiran Kumar, said, “After a thorough investigation of the club, it is clear that the whole construction is illegal. So, we are demolishing the structure.”

He also said that the government is against mafia and unlawful activists, has taken strict actions previously and will continue to do so. “Our CM has taken strict actions against such things, and the action will continue further.” (ANI)

