Tripura CM Addresses Controversy Over BJP MLA's Remarks on Tribal Food Habits

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the BJP was examining controversial remarks allegedly made by party MLA Tafajjal Hossain about tribal food habits, adding that the law would take its course.

Saha said he had discussed the matter with state BJP president Abhishek Debroy and that Hossain had already expressed regret over his comments. He, however, stressed that such remarks should not be made.

The controversy erupted after a video purportedly showing Hossain making objectionable comments about pork, a popular food among tribal communities, circulated on social media.

Several tribal organisations, including those affiliated with BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), and the CPI(M) lodged police complaints seeking action against the MLA.

TMP chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma demanded an apology, asserting that indigenous communities' food habits were integral to their culture and traditions. The Tipra Women's Federation also demanded Hossain's resignation and exemplary punishment.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury condemned the alleged remarks and urged the state government to take action, while BJP state general secretary and tribal leader Bipin Debbarma also criticised the MLA.

Hossain had earlier issued a video statement expressing regret if his remarks had hurt the sentiments of tribal communities. He also accused the CPI(M) of distorting his comments and appealed for peace and communal harmony. (IANS)

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