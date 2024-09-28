Tripura: CM Announces Rs 692 Crore MoU to Elevate Tourism Through Ropeway Initiatives

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on Friday that the state government has launched a comprehensive plan to develop tourism in Tripura.

He revealed that the Tripura Tourism Department has signed a ₹692 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of ropeways.

The announcement was made on World Tourism Day 2024 while the CM also paid tributes to the unsung heroes of recent floods in Tripura at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan.

He said, the MoU was signed between Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited and National Highways Logistics Management Limited. The project ropeways would be connecting Udaipur Railway Station to Matabari, Maharani to Chabimura, Surmachara, and Jampui Hills for an investment of ₹692 crores.

The Chief Minister said that tourism is an important sector for the economic growth in the state also as well as in the country.

CM Saha said the state government had a comprehensive plan to boost tourism here. "Actually, this year, Georgia is the host country of World Tourism Day. And I would say that the main assets for tourism in this case are Tripura's natural beauty, which we should utilise," he said.

He also added that there were many temples and mosques that created religious tourism, and important sites are the ones like the Tripura Sundari Temple, Kasba Kalibari, Fourteenth Goddess Temple, Mangalchandi Temple at Amarpur, and Mahamuni Pagoda.

He further emphasized the improving work being carried out for Matabari of Udaipur. He added that places like Narkelkunja and Dumbur were already under improvement in the process of bringing in more tourists.

CM Saha added that the state was building up its tourism infrastructure through various programmes initiated by the centre. He said tourism was providing employment to a large number of people, and it played an important role in reviving the economy and poverty alleviation measures. 41 modern log huts have been constructed and inaugurated at different tourist centers in the state, he added.

He added that under the Swadesh Darshan 1.0 project, infrastructure development in tourist centers like Agartala, Sepahijala, Melaghar, Udaipur, Amarpur, Mandirghat, Tirthamukh, Narkelkunja, Dumbur, Ambassa, Neermahal, and Baramura has been done.

He said that to make tourism infrastructure in the state even better projects have been undertaken to develop Chabimura, the Sonamukhi area of Kailashahar, the Chaturdash Devata Temple and the Kasba Kali Temple area under Asian Development Bank. He said that the development work had already begun in the Sonamukhi area and Chabimura and it would cost around ₹180 crores to develop these places of tourist interest.

During the programme, it was witnessed that Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Mayor Dipak Majumder, Secretary of the Tourism Department Dr. TK Debnath, and TTDC Managing Director Prashant Badal Negi were also there.