Tripura CM attends carnival following conclusion of Durga Puja in Agartala

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a carnival, also known as Meyer Gomon (the departure of Goddess Durga), organized in Agartala to mark the conclusion of the Durga Puja festival.

CM Saha highlighted that the carnival has been organized in the state for the past three years and shared the personal significance of the new venue.

“It has been 3 years since we have started Carnival in Agartala. This time we have changed the venue, in the previous venue it was quite congested. There is a history of this place as well, during our childhood, the procession used to take place from here, it wasn’t this grand though but it used to happen with love, feelings and excitement,” the CM told ANI on Monday.

Following the conclusion of Vijayadashami, the last day of Durga Puja, the celebrations took place with much enthusiasm in Agartala.

Durga Puja is Tripura’s biggest festival, and the grand carnival marks the goddess’s departure from her earthly abode.

The festival, also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsav, is an annual celebration honoring the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorating her victory over the demon Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga descends to the earthly realm during this time to bless her devotees.

According to Hindu mythology, the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as a celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture.

From the sound of the ‘dhaak’ and new clothes to delicious food, a festive mood prevails during these days. Earlier on October 12, during Maha Asthami, visitors thronged the streets to celebrate the grand festival.

Being the most significant and anticipated festival in the state, crowds from across the region, showcase the vibrant cultural and religious fervour of Tripura.

Among the many Puja pandals, Sanhati Club emerged as a major attraction.

Known for its elaborate decorations and cultural activities, the Sanhati Club pandal drew the maximum number of visitors this year. The pandal was designed with a substantial budget and featured intricate artistic designs and themes, captivating the attention of visitors. (ANI)

