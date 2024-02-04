Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Attends ‘Tripura Fish Festival 24’

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha shared his happiness at attending ‘Tripura Fish Festival 24’ in Agartala on Friday and said that the state fishery department is taking several steps for the welfare of fish farmers. The festival is organised by the Ministry of Fisheries, Government of Tripura.

“It’s very exciting and delightful for me to attend such an initiative. After 2019, the fishery department has arranged a fish festival this year; in the middle of the year, due to unavoidable circumstances, the same can’t be organised,” said Manik Saha.

“All the people had participated enthusiastically in this festival. Various types of fish farmers are selling their fish along with their by-products. Tripura is the largest consumer of fish, and we have huge demand for fish,” added Manik Saha. “Our fishery department, along with Sudhangsu Das (Minister of Fisheries), is trying to cope with the situation and is taking various steps in the development of the fish farmers,” said Tripura CM further.

While Minister of Fisheries Sudhangsu Das said, “It’s a great initiative by the Fishery Department to organise the Fish Festival for two days. The main aim is to focus all our fishery farmers to showcase their products. It’s very privileged to have Manik Saha as our guest in the Inauguration ceremony.” (ANI)