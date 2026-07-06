Tripura CM firm on implementing ban on doctors’ private practice

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The stalemate over the Tripura Government’s decision to ban private practice by doctors and faculty members of the State’s premier Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital continues, with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha making it clear that the government remains firm on its decision. Addressing a gathering at Pragna Bhawan as part of the Doctors’ Day programme, he said the welfare of the people and discipline must take priority.

Associations and forums representing doctors and faculty members have already submitted a memorandum to the authorities demanding the withdrawal of the government’s decision. There are indications that some senior specialist doctors may resign if the government remains firm on its decision. However, the government said it recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to develop the hospital into a centre of excellence, and that the decision to ban private practice is a follow-up measure.

Opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, have also opposed the decision and threatened to launch an agitation. However, the government remains firm on its stand. The Chief Minister said private practice by government doctors is completely banned in states such as Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi. He added that although similar circulars had been issued in Tripura many years ago, they were never implemented. The government has now decided to enforce the ban.

The government has announced a 20 per cent increase in the basic pay of doctors as compensation for the ban on private practice. Responding to the doctors’ demand for timely career advancement, the Chief Minister said a retired High Court judge is currently reviewing the promotion framework to replace ad hoc appointments with regular appointments.

Also Read: Tripura Declares 60-Day Peak Farm Season, Halts VB-G RAM G Works to Ensure Paddy, Winter Crop Labour