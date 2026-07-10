Tripura CM Hails Timely Taxpayers, Unveils New Digital Systems to Boost Transparency

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha appreciated taxpayers who pay their taxes on time as responsible citizens and said they are playing a vital role in the state’s economic development.

He said this while inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Tripura State Tax Department at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala. He also formally launched the Tripura Integrated Network for Enforcement Tracking and Risk Analytics (TRINETRA), the TRUESIP App and the Excise Connect digital systems by pressing a button.

Describing the day as a “historic” milestone in the glorious journey of the State Tax Department over the last 50 years, he said the state government is determined to build a more technology-based, transparent and accountable tax system in the coming days.

He said the launch of five apps to make the tax system more transparent, simple and people-friendly through digital technology is highly commendable. He expressed the hope that, as a result, taxpayers will be able to pay taxes more quickly and easily.

He said the cooperation of timely taxpayers is the main strength behind the state’s economic development.

Recalling the bygone years, he said that over the past 50 years, the Tax Department has not only collected revenue but has also played an important role in implementing various public welfare programmes, including development, infrastructure construction, education and health initiatives.

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