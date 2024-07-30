Tripura CM highlights key initiatives during Chief Ministers’ meeting in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha presented detailed updates on various key initiatives aimed at enhancing the socio-economic development of the state at a meeting of Chief Ministers at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

In the meeting, Saha emphasized the significant strides made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (gramin) in the north-eastern state, highlighting that thousands of urban and rural households in Tripura had been provided with affordable housing.

Saha further discussed the Jal Jeevan Mission, which had been another focus area, ensuring that every rural household in Tripura has access to safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections.

He also stated that under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Tripura had made remarkable progress in providing health coverage to the economically weaker sections, ensuring them access to quality healthcare services.

Saha also said that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has seen substantial developments, with numerous rural roads being constructed and upgraded, thereby enhancing connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation of goods and people in rural areas.

He said that for farmers, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi had provided crucial financial support, bolstering agricultural productivity and economic stability. The Kisan Credit Card (Agri), along with extensions to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, had empowered farmers with accessible credit, promoting diversified and sustainable farming practices, Saha added. (ANI)

