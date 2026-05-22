Tripura CM holds first virtual 'Mukhyamantri Samipesu' to address public grievances from other districts

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held the first virtual 'Mukhyamantri Samipesu' programme in Agartala to connect with distressed people from different districts and resolve their issues.

During its virtual inauguration on Wednesday, Chief Minister Saha stated that future episodes of the programme will be formatted district-wise, adding that the virtual airing of the programme has started from Dhalai district.

"Today, it is the 66th episode in which we have seen people from Agartala or around the city coming here with their various problems. We have decided to start it district-wise. It will be held virtually, where DM, CMO, doctors, and other officials will be present. Today it has started. We have started with Dhalai district, where thirty-five people were present, and two were present physically," said CM Saha.

The Tripura Chief Minister further stated that out of 35 participants, 30 individuals from the tribal community shared their grievances during the programme. He noted that many people highlighted issues related to land, education, and health in this programme. In response, he directed the respective officials to promptly follow up on the matters.

"In Agartala, we have seen people coming with specific matters, but today, people from Dhalai have appeared with multidimensional matters, including education, health, higher education, and financial assistance. As the DM was present along with other officials, I worked virtually. We have also provided remedies. Among the 35 people, 30 are Janajati who have shared their problems and are happy to do so. We will do this in other districts as well, and all subdivisions will also be covered. Many people have land-related, education, and health-related issues. added CM Saha. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura ranks 3rd last in terms of law and order situation out of all India states: CM Manik Saha