Tripura ranks 3rd last in terms of law and order situation out of all India states: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state ranks "third last" in terms of law and order among all Indian states and stressed the need to strengthen the police force through recruitment and training initiatives.

Speaking to ANI during the passing out parade of newly recruited constables at the Police Training Academy in Narsingarh, the Chief Minister said more than 900 constables completed their training after undergoing an 11-month programme.

"Tripura ranks 3rd last in terms of law and order situation out of all Indian states. To strengthen that, employability and recruitment are important. That's why over 900 constables have passed today. They have undergone training for 11 months...most of the constables are women", Saha said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of enhancing manpower and improving policing standards to maintain law and order in the state. He also noted the increasing participation of women in the police force and termed it a positive step towards strengthening security infrastructure.

The passing out parade was held at the Police Training Academy in Narsingarh in the presence of senior police officials and government representatives. The newly inducted constables completed rigorous physical and professional training as part of the programme.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently completed four years in office and on May 16 said that the state had witnessed considerable development across sectors during his tenure.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Saha said he had worked in accordance with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited teamwork for the progress achieved in the state over the last four years.

"The Prime Minister blessed me, and I worked as per his directions. Tripura has progressed a lot, and we are doing good work in all sectors. Still, there is a lot more to be done before we feel satisfied. The progress we have made in four years was possible only because of teamwork," he said. (ANI)

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