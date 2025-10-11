Tripura CM inaugurates ADB-funded Rs 33 crore lake rejuvenation project

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the ambitious Rs 33.08 crore Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) College Lake Rejuvenation Project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Agartala Smart City Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shailesh Kumar Yadav said the project, for which works began in 2023, has transformed a once-degraded and crime-prone area into a vibrant 31-acre public green space, now considered the largest green public area in Tripura.

He said that earlier, anti-social activities and various crimes used to take place in and around the lake, and in some instances, bodies were also found after murders.

Yadav said that only basic construction work was undertaken under the project while protecting the water resources. Besides adequate seating arrangements, several public facilities have been developed in the redeveloped area.

To ensure public safety, the area is now under round-the-clock surveillance, with 60 CCTV cameras connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), he added.

Entry to the lake area is regulated, and no one is allowed without a valid entry pass. Facilities have also been created in the 31-acre green space to attract and support migratory birds. Yadav further said that tribal and non-tribal cultural and religious traditions, along with the state’s heritage, are showcased across the area.

Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh said that the rejuvenated lake complex boasts a 3-km walking circuit surrounded by lush greenery, with over 70,000 plants enriching the ecosystem and contributing to improved air quality and biodiversity. Singh, who is also the Chairman of Agartala Smart City Ltd, said that under the Smart City project, several other initiatives — including the Haora River Front Development Project — are also underway.

Officials highlighted that the oxygen levels in the lake water have significantly increased following the revitalisation efforts.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder said that the municipal body has developed and rejuvenated 25 deserted ponds at Rs 106 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha said the project stands as a model of sustainable urban rejuvenation that blends ecological preservation with community recreation.

The lake area now offers a range of public amenities, including walking tracks, yoga zones, and water sports facilities, along with spaces that showcase cultural and religious themes reflecting Tripura’s diverse heritage.

Besides environmental and recreational benefits, the project has also created employment opportunities for residents through maintenance, tourism, and small-scale business ventures linked to the lake complex.

The MBB College Lake Revitalisation Project marks a major step towards making Agartala a cleaner, greener, and more liveable city, the Chief Minister pointed out. Tripura State BJP President and Rajya Sabha Member Rajib Bhattacharjee also spoke at the inauguration function of the rejuvenated lake. (IANS)

